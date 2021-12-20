This is what Horizon Forbbiden West looks like on PS4

Originally intended to debut this year, Guerrilla Games announced that Horizon Forbidden West It would be delayed until 2022. However, its authors have been showing us various advances about this game but all of them have been from their version of PlayStation 5. Well now we know what this title looks like in PS4 And yes, it still looks spectacular.

Warfare has revealed several images of Horizon Forbidden West running on the past console Sony, and without further ado, here you can see them:

We can appreciate two different ecosystems in the form of forests and deserts, and surely that Forbidden West It will be one of the titles with the best graphics in PS4. Obviously, version e PS5 It will also be full of details and will even have different modes focused on improving its FPS or its visual quality.

Horizon Forbidden West comes to PS5 and PS4 on February 18, 2022.

Editor’s note: With these images Horizon Forbidden West looks incredible, although of course, it is also important to know how it will run in the last generation of Sony. Being a first-party studio, there is no doubt that its developers will do a great job with both versions.

Via: Guerrilla Games