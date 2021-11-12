This is what GTA: the Trilogy looks like on Switch

With Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition already available on multiple platforms, surely there is more than one person who wants to know which is the best version available at the moment. If you are one of those who want everything on Switch, but are not sure about the performance of the collection on this console, there is a video that solves your doubts.

Recently, Nintendo Life shared a video where they show us how they run GTA III, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas on Switch and, as seen in promotional material, this is not the best version currently available.

As you could see, Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition runs quite well on the Switch. There are no frame rate drops or any bugs. Nevertheless, resolution, lighting, reflections, and other visuals just aren’t up to par with what we can find on other consoles.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch and Pc. In related topics, this is what these remasters look like compared to the originals. In the same way, these are the confirmed songs of these titles.

There’s no question that the Switch is doing its best. Yes, this version of the game does not look as good as it does on the PlayStation, Xbox or PC, but taking this experience anywhere is surely something that will convince many people to give this collection a try.

Via: Nintendo Life