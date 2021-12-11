This is what Google apps would be like if Apple had designed them

Among all the features in which they can be compare iOS and Android, the design is one of the aspects in which the iPhone operating system wins hands down. However, Google has not left it there and each year it has moved towards a minimalist aesthetic that in Android 12 we can observe in all its splendor.

In October of this year, Google confirmed its project of introduce more native-looking user interfaces for Apple. In anticipation, there are already those who have created their own versions of what the end result might look like.

Thus, the designer Parker Ortolani has shared through 9to5mac, its design proposal for six of the most used applications in the App Store created by Google, redesigning them with Apple UI elements, making these feel like home.

The most popular Android apps as native to iOS

Here we share a proposal of what they would look like Google, Chrome, Google Maps, Gmail, YouTube and Google Docs if Apple had been in charge of its design.

Youtube

In the proposal for the video application, highlight a modal view stacked when viewing a video instead of Google’s custom full-screen mode. As well as redesigned and more widely spaced icons, for a minimalist look.

One of the changes necessary to appreciate apps from this perspective is Chromecast icon replacement on the top toolbar with an AirPlay button, indispensable for users of the Apple ecosystem.

Google maps

Based on this redesign, the app that Apple hadn’t been able to beat, until iOS 15, would look without the floating search bar with the heavy shadow. Instead you can see a standard navigation bar that has a search field, an account button, and below them a series of filters with more native buttons. Meanwhile the floating buttons in the corners they look more like Apple Maps.

Google Chrome

The purpose of this concept has been to give it a more similar to Apple’s Safari. It’s been one of the more discreet redesigns, though, and it’s still clearly from Google.

Gmail, Documents and Search

Gmail is one of the concepts that has received the most changes to look like a native Apple application. The first was the home app square button design and adapt it for the others three mailboxes located above the main inbox.

For its part, Google Docs didn’t need a lot of tweaking. It certainly looks like Google Docs, but it’s also clearly a native iPhone app. Finally, the Google search engine shows subtle changes in the search field and some buttons, being quite similar to Google’s proposal.

While Google’s announcement terminated the permanent request from iOS users to receive applications created for the device, it is not something that we will see from one day to the next. Meanwhile How successful do you think this proposal?

