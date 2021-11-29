The Avengers they keep in touch through a WhatsApp group. What themes do they speak? Jeremy Renner revealed the details.

With the arrival of Avengers: Endgame In 2019, fans had to say goodbye to that group that gave them so much joy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Throughout 10 years, the members of this franchise formed a family and became great friends. For this reason, they keep in touch through a WhatsApp group, as revealed by Jeremy Renner himself.

During an interview with ComicBook, Jeremy Renner confirmed that he continues to have contact with his co-stars and friends in real life. “Just because you die on screen doesn’t mean you die in real life. We have a chat group in which we are all, even those who are still alive but died on screen. We are all very good friends ”, commented.

And what is talked about in that chat group ?: “We don’t talk much about our work, that’s the great thing about being Avengers Friends. We talk about our children, divorces, marriages and reforms at home. We talk about things in our life. Our friendship is very, very special and unique, and I love you. I love you all”.

What’s new from Hawkeye

Jeremy Renner once again played Clint Barton for the Hawkeye series, which hit the Disney + platform on November 24 and completely surprised MCU fans. In this Marvel Studios production, the actor is accompanied by Hailee steinfeld, who put herself in the shoes of Kate Bishop. History will place us in New York, the famous city in the United States that is covered in the Christmas spirit. What was going to be a quiet vacation for Clint turns out to be a big problem.

