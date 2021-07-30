There is a version of the film Suicide Squad by David Ayer that has nothing to do with the one that hit theaters in 2016.

When it was confirmed that they would premiere in HBO Max Zack Snyder’s Justice League, director David Yesterday also revealed that there is a version of Suicide Squad different from the one that hit theaters and did not like the fans of Dc comics.

If you look at the words of David YesterdayIt seems that it was a more sensible montage, the characters were better constructed and the funny thing is that the soundtrack was not composed of songs from the radio. This was explained by the director of the Suicide Squad.

“I put my life into the movie Suicide Squad. I did something amazing. My version is an intricate and emotional journey with some bad people who are screwed up and discarded, a theme that resonates in my soul. The studio version is not my movie. Read it again. And my version is not the director’s cut of 10 weeks. It’s a fully mature Lee Smith edition based on the incredible work of John Gilroy. “

“Everything is the brilliant Steven Price soundtrack, without a single radio song. It has arcs of traditional characters, amazing performances, a solid resolution in the third act. A handful of people have seen my version of Suicide Squad. “

“I never told my version of events and I never will. I’m like that old school. So I kept my mouth shut and received the tsunami of sometimes shocking personal criticism. “

He also congratulated James Gunn on the new movie.

Now they have released another installment of The Suicide Squad and according to the critics it is much better than the version of the year 2016 and it also seems that James Gunn he has had all the freedom in the world to do what he wanted. Something that is obviously very far from what happened to David Yesterday.

Will we ever see that version of Suicide Squad? It is a good question that for now has no answer, but who knows if in a while it will be released in HBO Max as they already did with Zack Snyder’s Justice League.