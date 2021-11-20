The iMac Pro could be one of the next to receive processors with Apple Silicon, and this is how they imagine their possible new look.

The iMac Pro is one of the few computers whose transition to Apple Silicon is still pending. It is the most powerful variant of the iMac, which once offered the best all-in-one experience along with power of another level. Nevertheless, Apple chose to focus on the Mac Pro to offer the best performance to the most demanding users, which put the iMac Pro behind.

Fortunately, in a few months it could have its triumphant return from the hand of Apple Silicon, just as the iMac has had it a few months ago with its long-awaited redesign. Precisely, this next iMac Pro is expected to also adopt the lines of the current iMac for achieve a much more compact body and replace the 27-inch iMacmade possible by the efficiency of Apple Silicon chips. Of course, this time with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips inside.

Now that we also have the new MacBook Pro with us, this iMac Pro looks a bit clearer, and there are already some who have designed some renders showing what it could look like. The most interesting concept is the one shown by Ian Zelbo, from @RendersbyIan, showing an iMac Pro with a more classic chassis, in silver and black. Also, imagine what the ports could be, which in this case would be the same as on the MacBook Pro, with the exception of the MagSafe.

One of the most important aspects of this new iMac Pro would be its screen, which, as in the MacBook Pro it would be the Liquid Retina XDR. In this render, yes, it does not introduce the notch that Apple has brought to laptops, and it maintains the “chin” on the front, where the computer’s motherboard would be housed, as with the iMac.

There are only 3 Macs with Intel processors left in the Apple catalog

At the moment, it is difficult to determine if this concept will come close to what Apple is preparing, if it finally includes the iMac Pro among its plans. What is clear is that it will be in 2022 when we see a new step in the transition from the Mac to the Apple Silicon, and the company’s most powerful computers would be the main protagonists.

