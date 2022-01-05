‘Do not look up’ is one of the films of the moment and that is being reflected in relation to viewings. Netflix has just released the data for its second week and they are so spectacular that the film directed by Adam McKay it already ranks third in the Top 10 most viewed movies on the platform during the month of its release.

155.29 million hours played has added ‘Do not look up’ between December 27 and January 2, thus far exceeding what was achieved by ‘Red Alert’ during its second week available on the platform. Against him has to ripped below the movie starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, so at this point it also has worse data, but beware, the record could end up lasting much less than expected.

In this way, ‘Don’t look up’ adds up to 263.32 million hours played in just ten days – ‘Red Alert’ had 277.90 in the same period – but what is clear is that, as a minimum, you will achieve second place, since the Netflix top covers the first 28 days available on the platform. The Top 10 is for now as follows:

‘Red alert’ with 364.02 million hours played ‘Blindly’ with 282.02 million ‘Don’t look up’ with 263.32 million ‘Tyler Rake’ with 231.34 million ‘The Irishman’ with 214.57 million ‘My first kiss 2’ with 209.25 million ‘Unforgivable’ with 208, 22 ‘6 in the shade’ with 205.47 million ‘Spenser: Confidential’ with 197.32 million ‘Enola Holmes’ with 189.9 million

Like it more or less, what has become clear is that Netflix has managed to get many of its subscribers to give ‘Don’t look up’ a chance. They still are data that cannot be verified beyond what the platform itself offers, but taking into account that they did not hesitate to make it clear that ‘Cowboy Bebop’ had been a failure a few days after its premiere, canceling it shortly after, there is no reason to be suspicious …