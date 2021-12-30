The end of the year is approaching, and as is traditional, at Decoesfera we compile some of the topics that have stood out the most during the last 12 months. Today, we are going to focus on some of the best houses that have appeared on our website throughout this year that we are about to end.

A year in which, continuing with the trend in 2020, we have realized the urgent need to improve our homes to make them more comfortable and multifunctional, as a result of this pandemic that continues to abandon us.

A self-sustaining house





Greater environmental awareness and the rise in electricity prices is leading more and more homes to opt for renewables. This house that we published a few weeks ago is the first house disconnected from the electricity grid and 100% self-sufficient with solar energy: it is in Asturias, and it does not have a battery to pollute.





Passivhaus criteria are also being imposed on new homes. This house with a classic and timeless air is from Murcia, and has been completely renovated to be built following the Passivhaus criteria, which maintains the ideal atmospheric conditions inside with a energy saving that ranges between 70% and 90% compared to a conventional home.





In the Tarragona town of Cambrils you will find this detached house with the Passivhaus energy rating.

Houses full of color





Given the desperate situation we are experiencing, during 2021 we have seen how many interiors were filled with color. A good example is this 115 m2 duplex with views of the Parisian sky in which the interplay of volumes, color and light stands out.





This Rome apartment has been filled with the most cheerful and colorful trends including vegetable prints and geometric patterns, such as the wallpaper in the living room and the tiles in one of the bathrooms.

The artisan takes away





In 2021, everything that craftsman has gained greater strength if possible. In this eclectic Milan apartment they have mixed contemporary furniture and techniques with midcentury furniture and craft techniques that respect the original architecture of the building making it its best decoration.

And also, the spacious, multifunctional and bright spaces





Unifying kitchen, living room and dining room to enjoy more spacious and multifunctional spaces is a trend that has been consolidated in 2021. Partitions were thrown in this house in Sabadell to create a large common area and gain warmth and spaciousness.





Contemporary lines and very functional spaces are the protagonists in the reform of this apartment in Barcelona, ​​renovated by the Coblonal studio.





In this house renovated by Pia Capdevila in Barcelona, ​​a large day area was created, integrating an old gallery in the living room, supported by a beautiful arch. In the house, it also highlights the beautiful moldings, a large collection of books and a space dedicated to the culture of Whiskey.





We want to highlight this renovated apartment in Bilbao for the effort of the interior design studio to make up for the lack of light by creating a design that revolves around a tree located in the courtyard.





The architect Lourdes Treviño carried out this reform in an apartment on Calle Claudio Coello in Madrid, in which, in addition to the spaciousness of the common areas, highlights the ceiling heating, the impressive moldings, or a steam fireplace.





In this London loft they have carried out a reform to maintain the common areas, while creating more compartmentalized spaces to adapt to the needs of a family.

Small houses, but well used





This small attic apartment of only 32 m2 located in Malasaña is the perfect example of how you can make the most of a small house.

Houses integrated into the landscape





Another trend of 2021 is to integrate buildings within the landscape to minimize the impact on the environment, and to make their owners feel part of an ecosystem. In this house located in Menorca designed by the Gabriel Montañés architecture studio, the construction was able to blend in with the landscape.

Houses in unique buildings





In this compilation of the best houses of 2021, the houses built in unique buildings could not be missed. This two-century-old barn has been transformed into a warm home in which light is a key element.





This old church in a state of ruin located in Sopuerta, in Vizcaya, has also been transformed into a house by the Garmendia Cordero study.

In Decoesfera | Best of 2021: the most stylish and inspiring kitchens we’ve seen throughout the year

Has inspired us

Bioethanol fireplace. Price: 369 euros.

Bio-fireplace, Delta3 bioethanol fireplace 120 cm x 40 cm. Matte black, with protective glass.

Wicker lamp. Price: 179.90 euros.

Short-pile rug with oriental design for both indoor and outdoor use. Price: 49.99 euros.

Short Pile Carpet Balcony Terrace, Exterior Interior, Oriental Beige Print, size: 120×170 cm

Kenia Imex single-lever kitchen tap in brushed gold. Price on Amazon: 88.64 euros.

Single-lever kitchen tap Kenia Imex Oro Brushed GCE020 / OC