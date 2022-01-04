At CES 2022, Roborock presented its most powerful and advanced robot vacuum cleaner to date. It is an S7 MaxV Ultra that has a complete cleaning station so that everything is much more automatic and comfortable for us.

Roborock is today one of the undisputed leaders in the robot vacuum segment. They have very well differentiated products that do not flood the market with a multitude of devices and that, in addition, have some very interesting characteristics for those of us who live with pets.

Last year, also at CES, the company presented the Roborock S7, a powerful robot that we loved when we analyzed it and, now, they give that model a twist with what they have learned thanks to both its charging base and what we saw in the Roborock S6 MaxV and its smart navigation.

As the company states in its presentation, they want to create a new standard for robotic cleaning and, for that, they have created a new base (dock, charging station or whatever you want to call it) that makes the entire process of filtering, cleaning and charging the robot is automatic. Y those are the Roborock S7 MaxV cover letters.

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra Roborock S7 Suction power 5,100 pascals 2,500 pascals | 4 power levels Battery 5,200 mAh 5,200 mAh (about 3 hours of operation) Waste tank capacity 400 ml 470 ml Water tank capacity 200 ml 300 ml Connectivity WiFi n (2.4 Ghz band) WiFi n (2.4 Ghz band) Sensors 3D camera and RGB camera | LiDAR laser navigation, level sensor, distance sensor, collision sensors LiDAR laser navigation, level sensor, distance sensor, collision sensors Control by app Yes | Roborock and Xiaomi Mi Home App | Compatible with Android and iOS | Voice support compatible with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant Yes | Roborock and Xiaomi Mi Home App | Compatible with Android and iOS | Voice support compatible with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant Price 1,399 euros with base | 799 without base 549 euros

We are going to start talking about the latter, since it is what attracts the most attention. As you can see in the images, the base is quite large and has three compartments. The largest of these is for dirt, the typical compartment for dust that has a capacity of 2.5 liters.

According to the company, This allows up to 7 weeks of use without human interventionSince every time the robot finishes cleaning and returns to the base, it analyzes the robot’s tank and empties the load.

But nevertheless, dust is not the only thing that is automated, since we have two other deposits. The one in the center is responsible for emptying the dirty water from the robot compartment that is in contact with the mop.

The dirty water is stored in this tank, which has 2.3 liters of capacity, and also has a mop cleaning system by means of an ‘arm’ that rubs the surface of the mop so that it is always ready to be used again.

And the third tank is the clean water tank. It has a capacity of 3 liters and is the one that fills the mop’s water tank. In total, it can ‘mop’ or scrub up to 300 square meters.

This whole process is automatic and, obviously, the robot’s battery is also recharged. Eye! This new base is only for the Roborock S7 MaxVSo if you have an old base, you can’t just buy the new robot and use the old base.

If we start talking about characteristics of the robot itself, has a 5,200 mAh battery, like the S7.

The maximum suction power is 5,100 Pa, significantly superior to that of the previous generation and this cleaning is sonic for both dirt and scrubbing, improving that dirt particles are detached from the floor. The capacity of the water tank is 200 ml and that of the powder tank is 400 ml.

The brush is entirely made of rubber, something great for pets and we have a recognition system that they have dubbed ReadtiveAI 2.0 that will allow us to be quite calm in our day-to-day life.

TOIn addition to LiDAR navigation, the S7 MaxV has a 3D camera and an RGB camera. This, coupled with a new NPU, scans objects and obstacles quickly to avoid them. In fact, according to the company, it is 30% more accurate than the S6 MaxV system and the NPU. process data 65% faster.

And yes, knowing that the brush gets along well with pets, we had to ask what will happen to the excrement recognition. The poop recognizes and dodges without problems, but urine is another story and does not recognize fluids.

And something that is also new is the app. It is a 3D app in which we have every corner of the house, it is going to recommend cleaning patterns, different automatic settings to clean depending on the floor we have and, in addition, a system that allows us to touch an object for the robot to clean around it.

The Roborock Q7 Max will be the company’s entry into a more economical segment

The S7 MaxV is the top of the line, but the Q series is also going to start working, a mid-range that combines more modest features with others we’ve seen in previous S-series robots.

The Roborock Q7 Max is the first of these products and it will be a version of the S5 Max with a charging dock that allows self-cleaning of the tank.

And, if that were not enough a new range, they have also started to make cleaning solutions for scrubbing that are incorporated directly into the water filling tank and that is respectful with the animals that we have at home, although we do not have a date or distributors for this solution.

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra price and launch

Given all the features, it’s time to find out the price and the release date. The latter is a bit complex, since the situation of the chips is what it is and everything can change, but they handle between the first and second semester.

The price of the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra, which is the one that includes the charging base, will be 1,399 euros while the S7 MaxV without base will cost 799 euros.

We asked if we can buy the robot first and, if it convinces us, then the base and yes, we can do it, but they did not tell us the price of the ‘loose’ base. And no, we don’t know the price of the Q7 Max either, but it will arrive in the second quarter.