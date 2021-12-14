In a world where the use of technology is leaps and bounds and is invading every aspect of daily life, Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, said that people who are focusing on engineering will have a good future, as well as those who are who are trained to program Artificial Intelligence (AI) software.

“If you’re working on something that involves people or engineering, it’s probably a good focus for your future,” Musk said.

Elon Musk: Introducing AI to the Job Market

In the AI World Conference where the Tesla mogul shared discussion with Jack Ma, Chairman of the board and co-founder of Alibaba, they talked about the the implications that AI will have on the job market and their views on the future of computers were discussed.

As in all stages of history, the introduction of new technologies creates new job roles and others that become useless in the production chain also disappear.

With the introduction of AI, “it will make jobs a bit useless,” Musk told the conference. With this, some professions will be forgotten and you have to guide yourself towards those that are not affected by the invasion of the AI.

This does not mean that the human workforce will be displaced in all sectors, but that new technologies will be implemented and humans, specifically, the younger generations will have to be prepared to face a new labor market with new skills. .

“We are not exactly going to see a substitution of people, what we are going to see is a substitution of roles, those people who do automated tasks are going to have the opportunity to have other types of jobs and learn new skills from that technology, so we are not going to see a direct displacement, “said the Dr. Mauricio Corona President of BPGurus and Founder of GESEDIG –mexican company recognized for its humanoid robots, high quality standards and prestige with great impact in Latin America–, in an exclusive interview with Merca 2.0.

A bewildering future for human labor?

With the advent of humanoid robots and AI, practicality, cost savings and productivity optimization will be greater in repetitive or dangerous jobs.

The key task for brands and companies that apply this technology will have to worry about the connection with the consumer, since all production and distribution will be in their hands.

All those people who dedicate themselves to areas that require human interaction will prosper and continue to be needed.

