The last few days have been quite busy due to the National Examination of Aspiring Medical Residences (ENARM) 2021. After delays, the document was finally published. list with selected folios. Now is the time to think about the next stage and if you passed the test then you should choose a hospital. There is a wide offer available and it all depends on the specialty you chose and if you are willing to move to another state. For now we share with you the official call to do the residency at the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS).

To date, it remains the largest training school in our country. It is present in all states and in the 27 specialties of the test. In addition, around eight out of ten residents are hired upon completion of their specialty. With this in mind, this is an option that you can choose from.

Now, as in any other institution, you must follow a strict process and meet certain requirements to be part of this great family.

Call for residency at the IMSS

Based on the Procedure for the selection and entry to training courses in a medical or stomatological specialty in the IMSS 2510-003-018, the doctors selected in the XLV ENARM interested in studying their specialty in any of the medical units are summoned of the IMSS for new entry to the academic cycle starting March 1, 2022 and ending on February 28, 2023.

The electronic record consists of:

Enter the website of the Coordination of Health Education (CES) at this link to register. Exclusively from 12:01 a.m. on November 9, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. on November 17, 2021.

All applicants must register as a Mexican or foreign doctor according to their registration in the ENARM XLV.

Printing of “Application for registration to graduate studies”

After completing the complete registration online, you must print and sign the “Application for Enrollment for Postgraduate Studies”, only within the stipulated period (from 12:00 noon on November 9, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. on November 17 November 2021)

Mandatory documents to comply with the IMSS residence call

Official photo identification: Exclusively valid voting credential, issued by the National Electoral Institute (formerly the Federal Electoral Institute), valid passport.

Digital Birth Certificate valid for the current year.

Unique Population Registry Code (CURP) electronic format, updated and issued by the Ministry of the Interior.

Medical professional title legally issued and registered by the competent authorities, in case of having an electronic title, the QR code must be legible.

Federal professional certificate: If it is electronic format, the QR code must be legible, or if it is a credential format, both sides of the certificate must be included in the same file. In case of being in process or having only a state professional certificate, you must download, fill out, sign and attach instead the format of the Professional Certificate of Commitment Letter, with which you are obliged to deliver the Federal Professional Certificate within a maximum period of 12 months if selected.

Proof or complete certificate of qualifications of the degree in medicine issued by the School or Faculty, THAT CONTAINS FINAL AVERAGE (regardless of whether or not it includes the internship average). In cases where the record does not include the final grade point average, you must attach a certified document issued by the School or College that contains your final grade point average and the scale used. In the event that your certificate includes several sheets, they must all be contained in the same attached file and when necessary, also the certified document with the final average and the scale used.

Certificate of Undergraduate Internship or equivalent, issued by the School or Faculty of Medicine of origin or Ministry of Health with the qualification obtained during the academic cycle. In the event that the Undergraduate Internship has been carried out in any IMSS Medical Unit, you must present a certificate issued by the IMSS with the signatures of the authorities of the Decentralized Administrative Operation Body (OOAD) where you did your Undergraduate Internship.

Proof of Social Service or Proof of Release of Social Service, or, Proof that certifies that you are currently doing it and that it will conclude before entering the postgraduate academic cycle, issued by the School of Higher Education from which you graduate or by the Institution of Health or by the Ministry of Health, as the case may be. In the event that social service is not required at the Higher Education Institution, you must present the official document that supports it (letter of non-enforceability of social service). In case you have done it in any IMSS Medical Unit, you must present a certificate issued by the IMSS with the signatures of the authorities of the Decentralized Administrative Operation Body (OOAD) where you performed your social service.

Proof of teaching activity (when applicable), you must present: Appointment or proof of seniority issued by human resources of the Educational Institution or last payment receipt (that reflects seniority and that you are hired as a teacher). degree in health areas.

Publications (when applicable): Only those related to health areas in books or magazines are valid.

For articles in journals: Upload the cover of the Medical Journal or the first page of the article in which your name appears as author or co-author in addition to identifying the ISSN of the journal (abstracts are not valid).

For books or chapters you must upload the cover or the first page of the chapter where it is included as author or co-author, in addition to identifying the ISBN.

Maximum 4 publications that must be in the same attachment.

Proof of selection in the XLV ENARM as a Mexican doctor. It is important that you keep a copy with you, for possible later requirements.

“Application for Enrollment in Postgraduate Studies”, signed.

Sending the file for validation

Once all the documentation requested when attaching documents through your electronic record has been integrated, you must:

Save the documents by clicking on the “SAVE” button

Click on “SEND FILE FOR VALIDATION” in order for it to be released and sent to a validator, only within the stipulated period (from 12:00 noon on November 9, 2021 to 11:59 p.m. on November 17 2021).

BY SENDING YOUR RECORD FOR VALIDATION YOU ARE PARTICIPATING IN THE EVALUATION OF THIS IMSS CALL AND YOU WILL NOT BE ABLE TO PARTICIPATE WITH ANOTHER HEALTH INSTITUTION IN THIS SAME ASSIGNMENT PERIOD.

Once your file has been sent for validation, you should be aware of its status and you can only continue once you have a “validated file” status.

Publication of the results of the call for residency at the IMSS

The results of the selection process will be published on the website of the Coordination of Health Education of the IMSS at 12:01 a.m. on November 29, 2021.