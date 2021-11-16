Are you a real MiFan? But so MiFan as to have an office at home with materials developed by Xiaomi itself? That’s how it is. From the official Chinese store of Mi.com, a set of products with the colors, shapes and qualities characteristic of the brand is already on sale. And we suspect that They will soon become a sought-after collector’s item.

Xiaomi Office Stationery Kit

The pack consists of 8 gel pens, each one personalized to compose the message between them. ‘I ♡ XIAOMI’. To these pens is added a notebook with the covers in the brand’s characteristic orange, and a set of sticky notes in the same color and with the form factor of the official Mi logo, that more sober and rounded design that has now become a symbol of Xiaomi.





The pens inherit many characteristics from the popular ‘My Pilot’: they are filled with Japanese MIKUNI ink, a very dense ink with difficult air drying, airtight seal to prevent leakage and 0.5mm tip made by MIKRON with ball to facilitate clean writing without clumping.

This type of nib does not scratch the surface of the paper and allows you to write more angularly without distorting the writing. Xiaomi itself recommends these pens for signing official documents and other texts that require a durable file.





For its part, the notebook is made of 80 gram white paper in A5 size, and offers enough elasticity to flatten 180 ° or even support a 360 ° rotation. The paper, in turn, has high absorption to avoid streaks or smudges after fast writing.

Finally, the two packs of orange post-its, 100 sheets each, they have a standard size of 72mm wide and high and are impregnated with the classic adhesive on the upper part to be able to stick on different surfaces (wood, metal, plastic) without falling off.





Of course, we are very afraid that these products for the moment remain without leaving home. Hopefully we will soon see this suite of products among the Spanish Mi Stores.