The news of the new Xiaomi 12 being the first smartphone on the planet to make use of the new Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor does not come alone. A new monitor, “truly professional” in the words of Xiaomi herself, is about to land. It will be on December 4 when this new 27-inch 4K screen is presented.

On paper, the technical data points very high: this would be a panel capable of covering 99% of Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 color profiles, thus orienting itself to the needs of creatives as well as professionals in photographic processing, image editing in general or similar.

Xiaomi 4K Gaming Monitor 27 ”





As vaguely hinted at in the promo image, this will be a minimal bezels display with a slim but robust profile. Its native resolution will be 4K UHD and we estimate that, thanks to the supported color depth, it would be fully compatible with Dolby Vision and HDR10 +.

And where does the name 4K Gaming Monitor 27 ” come from? From a registration number, the one associated with the XMMNT27EU model, as we can read in the Mukul Sharma’s Twitter account, which would have already received the TÜV Rheinland certification, the non-medical specification of the German company that certifies greater visual comfort, less fatigue and a filtering of blue light that reduces headaches and blurred vision.

It would therefore be a monitor oriented to the gaming market and the new consolesAlthough the possible launch price of this new monitor is unknown.