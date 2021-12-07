With the name My TV ES50 2022, Xiaomi has just presented its new panel with almost invisible bezels with metallic gray finishes. Economical, yes, but better equipped than ever. Compatible with Dolby Vision, HLG and HDR10 +, this 4K panel (3840 x 2160 pixels) equipped with FALD lighting incorporates a handful of improvements in its color rendering, achieving Delta E ≦ 2 color accuracy, typical of professional monitors.

We have already talked on more than one occasion about how Xiaomi sweeps China by marketing cheap panels and getting ahead of the competition by offering the latest technological innovations. And this TV is not far behind.

Xiaomi Mi TV ES50





The first thing that stands out is its improvement in brightness and its compatibility with a good handful of technologies: reaches 600 nits brightness (4096 levels of brightness control), supports ALLM and supports motion compensation MEMC, 94% covers the DCI-P3 standard and according to the brand, thanks to the AI-SR algorithm its resampling and super-resolution system is capable of reducing noise and improving the definition of any source with results very close to native 4K.

In the audio section, the My TV ES50 2022 Assemble a two-speaker stereo system 12.5W of power each (25 W in total).

According to Xiaomi, the sound travels through the entire lower structure leveling out excessive bass and treble peaks and delivers a controlled signal with a powerful and organic sound. Of course, the TV supports Dolby Sound and DTS. The chip also offers support for Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual: X.

The beast’s brain is made up of a processor MediaTek MT9638 —Which guarantees WiFi 6 connection performance, HDMI 2.1 outputs and all HDR standards—, ARM Mali-G52 MC1 GPU and dedicated MediaTek APU.

The TV, therefore, can reproduce content in formats HEVC, VP9 and AV1 and other codecs like H.265 / H.264 / MPEG1. Added to the chips are 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. And since it is an Android TV under the layer MIUI TV 3.0 there is nothing to fear when it comes to compatibility: you can install any app from its ecosystem. Far-field mics facilitate voice control.





And what can we find in the connectivity section? Dual band 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth V5.0 LE, S / PDIF input for cable TV, Ethernet port, two USB ports and three HDMI ports, one of them compatible with the 2.1 standard and with eARC.

Price and availability of the new Mi TV ES50





Starting next Saturday, December 11 at 8:00 p.m. This new panel can now be purchased from 2399 yuan (about 334 euros at the exchange rate).

It can already be reserved by making a purchase deposit of 100 yuan. Of course, for now it will only be available in gray and in a 50-inch size.