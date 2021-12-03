Microsoft Office Insider users can now try the new design that will soon be coming to Word, Excel, PowerPoint and the rest of the applications in the office suite.

Some time ago Windows 11 was officially launched, incorporating, among other details, a new design with somewhat softer touches throughout the entire system. There are many users who have liked this new idea, since it is true that may be somewhat more visually appealing.

However, whenever there is a major change in the design of the operating system, it is common to see it together with modifications to the Microsoft Office interface in order to adapt it to Windows. And it seems, more and more Windows 11 users are testing the new designs that will come to Word, Excel, PowerPoint and all the applications and tools that are part of the Office suite.

You can now try the new Microsoft Office design adapted to Windows 11

As we mentioned, in a Microsoft community post The availability of the testing phase for the new Microsoft Office design has been announced. In this case, from the team those of Redmond have decided to dispense with the colors to go towards a much clearer and minimalist design, very similar to the one already available in Windows 11.

Just like shared by the design team on Medium, The idea is build a version of Microsoft Office that includes a design as adapted as possible to the rest of the new Windows 11 operating system, in such a way that it is visually as attractive as possible.

In the meantime, Windows 11 users who are members of the Microsoft Office Insider program can start testing the new design early, for which they simply must register from the suggestions section that appears in any of the applications of any of the applications of the office suite. However, everything indicates that it will not take too long to reach the rest of the users.

