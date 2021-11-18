Today Spotify announced a new role in 28 markets around the world. It is about “Lyrics”, a feature that allows all free and premium users in the world to enjoy the lyrics of a song through Musixmatch.

You are probably wondering at this moment what is new about this function, since it was already possible to enjoy Letras in our market. However, the novelty in Mexico and Latin America is that they will be able to share fragments of the letters on their social networks.

The company mentioned in its statement:

“The Lyrics feature now allows you to display, sync and share lyrics. Users can tap the “Share” icon on the Lyrics card or in full screen view and select up to 5 lines of lyrics to share via Instagram Stories, Facebook Stories, or Twitter. The WhatsApp sharing function is only available through Android ”.

How to share the lyrics of a song on Spotify?

If you are listening to a song in the Spotify application for mobile devices, you just have to swipe up from the bottom of the screen while listening to a song; later you will see the lyrics of the track scrolling in real time. To share it you must press the share button and select the platform where you want to do it.

The part of the lyrics that you are seeing on the screen will be shared.

In case you are listening to music from the desktop application, press the microphone icon in the play bar to see the lyrics of the song.

It is important to mention that the sharing option is only available on mobile devices, but the desktop application, Smart TV’s and consoles will have the option to view the lyrics of the songs.

Huawei Matebook 13s: a spectacular screen to increase your productivity