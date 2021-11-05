One of Akira Toriyama’s great successes was the conception of Dragon ball. But especially of its characters so charismatic and different from each other. No one can deny that Goku, Vegeta, Piccolo and the others have his own personality. The story took a 180 degree turn with the appearance of the Android brothers and time travel. Android 18 triumphed by its casual and youthful style, which now becomes a reality in a amazing character cosplay.

Fans of the franchise especially enjoyed Dragon Ball Z, where debuted Android 18. His story was quite murky and at the same time it gave a glimpse into the possibility of time travel. Tashigi Cosplay has known bring the character to life just as we met him in his first appearances. As you can see in the image, the cosplayer is wearing the striped sleeve T-shirt, the waistcoat and jeans skirt. You do not lack any details to become one of the most loved female characters from Dragon Ball.

The final look has signs of combat in all her clothing, bringing out the most seasoned side of Android 18. Despite the fact that the character has been sexualized many times, there is no doubt that she is remembered as a great fighter. If you too you are a fan of Dragon Ball Z, don’t miss the best Android 18 figures. Now that you know everything you need to make a android 18 cosplay so realistic, don’t you think it would make a good costume for a party?