It was practically an open secret and it has finally come about. Microsoft has revealed that both Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S receive a Huge new backward compatible titles for your catalog. The company has remained in this line since 2015 and has continued to bet on adding more works to the library.

“Constant requests for specific titles and enhancements encouraged the backward compatibility team to partner with original creators to preserve thousands of games over four generations of Xbox, “explains Peggy Lo, leader of the Xbox Backward Compatibility Group.

Of course, from the company itself they have indicated that here the possibilities of backward compatible works are put to an end. “While we continue to focus on preserving and improving videogames as an artistic medium, we have reached the limit of our ability to bring new games to the catalog of the past due to licensing, legal and technical restrictions“They explain from Microsoft. Ultimately, this is the last addition of titles that we will see.

Therefore, we have before us dozens of works from the original Xbox, which celebrates its 20th anniversary, and from Xbox 360. In Xbox Series X / S will have support for Auto HDR and the titles of the first Xbox will have an increase in resolution. In fact, owners of an Xbox One X and an Xbox Series X will see the resolution increased up to four times for these games, triple for Xbox Series S players and double for Xbox One S and Xbox One.

11 of these titles that arrive today will also enjoy FPS Boost, the Xbox format that increases the original frame rate up to 60FPS. Another 26, which we can already enjoy in a backward compatible format, also receive this extra FPS Boost. Here is the complete list of works: