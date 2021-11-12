The new Far Cry 6 and Breaking Bad crossover has come with interesting news. Now, players can dress up as Walter White or a Los Pollos Hermanos employee. Ubisoft’s open-world shooter puts players in the role of a revolutionary on the fictional island of Yara, ruled by the ruthless dictator Anton Castillo. Giancarlo Esposito, the famous Breaking Bad star, plays Antón Castillo.

The Far Cry series has become famous for its fascinating villainsAnd as the game’s director has said in a recent interview, when Anton Castillo began to materialize fully, it became apparent that Giancarlo Esposito was the perfect choice to portray the terrifying figure. So a Far Cry 6 and Breaking Bad crossover was hardly to be expected.

Far Cry 6 and Breaking Bad crossover

To further boost the game’s connection to Breaking Bad, Far Cry 6 just added two cosmetic packs inspired by the series. Although Ubisoft has not given any official confirmation, the user of Reddit Leading-Noise7314 and Kinda Funny CEO Greg Miller have posted the packages on social media. The first package is Los Pollos Hermanos, which pays tribute to the chicken restaurant run by Giancarlo Esposito’s character, Gus Fring.

This Far Cry 6 and Breaking Bad crossover would include a uniform with his apron, a hat, a watch, and a Los Pollos Hermanos delivery vehicle. For its part, the Heisenberg package allows players to wear the outfit of iconic chemist Walter White by Bryan Cranston. The set includes the character’s signature hat, jacket, and glasses, along with an assortment of weapons.