2021 ends in a few days with the promise of a bright future, with 365 days of new opportunities for personal and professional development. Everything is constantly changing and, if we have learned anything from current events, it is that nothing is certain; The best we can do is anticipate the most relevant events for the priority activities of our work as Community Manager, do not arrive unexpectedly and the objectives are achieved.

This year marked the beginning of an era and the solidification of past trends, since social networks have positioned themselves as a fundamental part of the development of daily life and digital platforms have generated high levels of belonging among users, by the way that are now unfolding; Nevertheless, The announcement of the take-off to the virtual world is the axis in which every company must aim from now on. It was with the name change of the giant Facebook that the digital ecosystem began to investigate the inclusion of brands in web interaction, where they will have to devise a new way of interacting with their audience.

Another great factor in social life was the use of streaming. Data proposed by OBS Business School mention that there are at least 900 million people actively consuming content through this type of platform, which suggests a potentially large market for next year.

And it is that in 2021 many projects were left at the door. The use of digitization has established itself as the usual way in which the world now develops; bringing to the table the importance of digital banks. According to the Association of Banks of Mexico (ABM), there are currently 51 million users in internet banking, which means 100% growth within this model in the last 5 years.

For all this, knowing the changes of the days is important to understand trends and be able to make use of them in the best possible way, the calendar governs how consumers will begin to behave and the trends that must be taken into account if one seeks to reach target audiences, marketing professionals must make use of this tool in order to anticipate the strategies to be implemented to obtain the desired results.

The importance of prevention

For the Community Manager Knowing the important dates and ephemeris of the year will allow you to know the rhythm of the conversation between consumers, society and Internet users, making it possible to successfully carry out projects effectively and ensure that the appropriate proposals are placed at the best time and space with which they can impact the final consumer.

Being able to generate the best strategies, making use of social networks, traditional media and all kinds of tools such as SEO, is essential for the development of any campaign that seeks to place a product or service, consolidating the brand and thus returning the Community Manager in a sure source of performance that encourages and strengthens the industry.

Therefore, the best way to carry out any type of task is planning and anticipating the greatest number of eventualities that may arise, that is how we present the most complete calendar with the festivities and ephemeris of the year 2022, with the intention of giving readers the necessary tools to achieve effective planning.

In this new edition it will be possible to find not only the recurring holidays, but also important events, such as holidays and events that will mark the next year’s agenda day by day.