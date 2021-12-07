In the case of Movistar, the operator uses DSS or Dynamic Spectrum Sharing. This technology was launched in September 2020 and has quickly served to reach more than 80% of the population. The idea of ​​this technology is that they allow dual use 4G and 5G with the aim of taking 5G from the first moment to the maximum population. In the presentation of this launch, Telefónica pointed out that this would be done to “Deploy the 5G SA (Stand Alone) network immediately afterwards, when the technology is fully available after standardization.” Now we know when all this will happen.

The arrival of 5G really to Movistar

A few days ago, Movistar set dates for the arrival of this technology. Basically, it was pointed out that “Telefónica 5G SA (Standalone) deployment will begin in 2022, which will allow all its functionalities to be available ”. As we know, this 5G is the one that offers maximum speed, minimum latency and superior capacity, but also enables functions such as network slicing.