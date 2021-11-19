Leslie Grace is gearing up for Batgirl, the new DC movie for HBO Max. So much so, that the actress shared the hard training she carries out.

There is no doubt that Leslie Grace is happy to be part of Batgirl, the new production that DC is preparing for the small screen of HBO Max. From the get-go, the actress shared details about this upcoming movie. Now, through her Instagram account, the interpreter published a video where you can take a look at her training. Definitely, becoming a superhero is not easy and the interpreter makes it very clear in these images. To the beat of Louis Prima’s “Pennies From Heaven,” Leslie jokes about the exercises and shows that she is almost ready to play Barbara Gordon.

The announcement that Leslie Grace will take on the role of Batgirl was shared in July of this year. “I open [un correo electrónico] and he says, ‘I’m Batgirl’… and my brain was broken. It was an incredible moment. When I say amazing, I mean the textbook definition of, I couldn’t believe it. My brain really broke when I got the news ”, revealed the actress a while ago (via CBR). On the other hand, the interpreter also demonstrated her enthusiasm for playing a Latin superhero on the big screen, saying that the opportunity “validates the dreams of other people who look like me, who may feel that it is not an opportunity for them.”

An ambitious project

Originally, this movie was to be directed by Joss Whedon. However, now this chair will be occupied by Adil el Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who will feature a script by Christina Hodson. Producer Kristin Burr said of the project: “With Batgirl we hope to take audiences on a fun ride and see a different side of Gotham. Christina’s script is full of spirit. Adil and Bilall have an excited and joyous energy that is contagious, making them the perfect filmmakers for this Batproject. And I’m excited to be able to be a part of the DC universe, which is great. “

In addition to Leslie Grace, the film will feature Brendan Fraser as the villain. It will also include JK Simmons, who will reprise his role as Justice League Commissioner Jim Gordon. On the other hand, it is rumored that the account with the appearance of Batman, but this has not yet been confirmed. This production will hit the HBO Max catalog in 2022.