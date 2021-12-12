One of the most decisive moments of the season comes, if not the most, with the dispute of the qualifying session of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. With the title at stake, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen duel in search of the coveted pole position, with an apparent advantage in the first instance for the British driver after what was observed in free practice. His teammates try to play the comparsa card, but all eyes are on the protagonists in version 2.0 of the Emirati track.

The two Spanish drivers, Carlos Sainz and Fernando Alonso, are looking to finish the season in positions of honor after a season of clear ups and downs. The Alpine driver looks in a solid position to get a good result in Q3, while the Ferrarista will try to redeem himself from his poor qualification in Saudi Arabia so that the Scuderia can clinch third place in constructors.