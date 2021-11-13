Formula 1 closes its American triplet with the Brazilian GP. After two vibrant dates in Austin and Mexico City, the premier category lands in Sao Paulo. The Autodromo José Carlos Pace dresses up, with a presumably full in its stands, to host a new chapter in the duel between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton for the title. The Red Bull driver already manages an income of 19 points over the British in a scenario in which almost no one seems capable of interposing in the duel between them. Nevertheless, in Brazil anything can happen.

Fernando Alonso himself has assured on more than one occasion that in Sao Paulo there is room for 'dramas'. And perhaps no one knows it better than the Asturian. All in all, the Alpine rider will seek to repeat in the points after finishing ninth in Mexico. For his part, Carlos Sainz wants to continue with his good performance in recent weekends.