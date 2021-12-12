Today we bring a tutorial on a function that I hope you never have to use. The SOS emergency mode is a tool to call for help with your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO mobile. This MIUI function send a text message indicating our last location – or even the last calls made and to whom – to a series of security contacts.

In critical situations, when someone feels that they are in a dangerous situation, resorting to this function can mean the difference between life and death. By simply tapping the power button five times in a row, the system will send the message automatically. We explain how to activate the emergency SOS mode.

Activate SOS mode on any Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO





The SOS emergency mode is undoubtedly a very useful tool in times of danger. The information collected by the contact who receives the message can be crucial to finding and protecting the person sending the information.

However, this function is not active by default in MIUI on all Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO mobiles. The path to activate this function is as follows:

Enter the ‘ Settings ‘ of the system.

‘ of the system. Now tap on the function ‘ Passwords and security ‘.

‘. Now, in the new menu, scroll down to the ‘SOS emergency’ function. A new window will appear where you can activate it.

Once activated, you will only have to press the power button five times in a row to test how well this service works. The system will send a message indicating key information such as the GPS location or, if you wish, a history of the last calls.





It must be made clear that the ’emergency SOS’ system needs at least one emergency contact to function. The usual thing is to choose a family member or close friend which is usually available for these types of situations.

As usual, when transferring private information (contact numbers), the application will display a page with terms and conditions that we will have to accept. The privacy policy affects that this service You can send SMS and have access to the location of the mobile, in order to help in a situation of maximum emergency.

If you choose a contact that has several associated numbers, we recommend that you follow this trick: once you have chosen the contact numbers, you can also edit the number of linked numbers by editing the contact’s own numbers. That is to say, We recommend creating a contact exclusively for this emergency service and thus you will not have to link several numbers at the same time.

