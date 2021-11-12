This is how the Sony Ericsson Walkman W600 was promoted in Mexico in 2005

When Sony Corporation and Ericsson joined forces in 2002, their strategy was to launch teams that, in addition to being attractive to the eye, boasted functions That they took the cell phone off the land it used to be on.

At the beginning of this alliance, the teams that launched to the market began to show color display and they even started to implement photographic camera.

And by the middle of the decade, Sony Ericsson released some of the equipment most fondly remembered by the techie public, such as the Walkman W800 -phone that we talk about in detail in this link– and the one that concerns us this time, the Walkman W600.

It was a reflection that we arrived at after seeing this image that our friends from DeMemory:

As you can see, it is a promotional image of Sanborns that was published in the Reforma newspaper on November 17, 2005 and that it dealt with a Telcel Friend Kit Plan that included the Sony Ericsson Walkman W600.

The image does not really emphasize the functions of the equipment (it only uses the slogan ‘Always connected to your Music’) and is limited to promoting the plan and the phone, and inviting the public to present their purchase receipt for a free impression at Kodak Kiosks.

Sony Ericsson Walkman W600 it had 256MB of internal storage, FM radio, web browsing capabilities, a 1.3 megapixel camera, and three speakers to emphasize the musical nature it appealed to.

Those who had it remember that there were also games that could be played at the best Game Boy school, because the phone had a couple of dedicated buttons for the gamer experience, so titles like Gauntlet and Worms 3D they could be enjoyed without problems.

But just as it looked positive, it also had negatives, such as the top plate detachment, that is to say, the one of the screen and the navigation buttons.

Whatever, Walkman W600 It is one of the phones that best reflects the technological concerns of the mid-2000s and it is one that we remember with great fondness for the hours of music and fun that he gave us.