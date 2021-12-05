Air purifiers are one of the gadgets that have become most popular due to the pandemic. These devices are really useful for keep the air in your home free of microorganisms and elements harmful to health. This time we have tested the Xiaomi Air Purifier 3C, the brand’s most economical smart air purifier.

Although it may seem like a very new product in Europe, in different Asian countries they have been using them for many years. Let’s see what the company’s cheapest purifier hides.

Xiaomi Air Purifier 3C, technical sheet

XIAOMI MI AIR PURIFIER 3C SCREEN Circular touch OLED with a diameter of 52mm TYPE OF FILTER 360 ° Cylindrical Three Layer HEPA MAXIMUM SIZE OF THE ROOM TO PURIFY 45 square meters CADR (PARTICLES) 320 m³ / h CADR (FORMALDEHYDE) 60 m³ / h REMOVAL OF 0.3 μm PARTICLES 99.97% MAXIMUM NOISE LEVEL 61 dB FILTER LIFE 6 to 12 months WIRELESS CONNECTIVITY WiFi 802.11b / g / n SUPPORTED VOICE ASSISTANTS Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa DIMENSIONS 240 × 240 × 520 mm WEIGHT 4.6 kg PRICE 99.99 euros

— Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3C EU version – Air purifier, WiFi connection and display screen, 320 m³ / h PM CADR, 106 m2 / h coverage efficiency, White

What is an air purifier for?





Probably one of the questions you ask yourself is what are they for this type of household appliances. As we have commented, they release into the air of the particles that can be harmful for our organism.

These have to do, for example, with allergy-causing particles like dust mites or pollen. It is also responsible for eliminating smells in the room, even some as difficult as tobacco or food, making the room no longer smell.

That is if you are allergic to grasses and you usually take drugs to cope with it, you can reduce its consumption, at least to be at home. It also happens with the hair of animals. It is not a substitute for ventilating the room, but rather to keep it in better condition for longer.

A large appliance, but with a minimalist design





The Xiaomi Air Purifier 3C is large, it has quite prominent dimensions, although it must also be borne in mind that it is prepared for rooms up to 45 m² and it does not correspond as one of the largest purifiers in the Xiaomi catalog.

It collects the air through two intakes, through the holes that surround the body, but also through the lower part, practically at ground level. Later, he cleans it and distributes it through the fan located at the top.

It also has a OLED display Through which it is possible to know the amount of particles it is cleaning per second, the mode in which it is and whether or not it is connected to the WiFi network.





It should be noted that the different modes can be controlled in a simple way through the upper part, where the different buttons are hidden in the corners, so to adjusting the different modes is not necessary to constantly use the app.





On two of its sides it has a notch so that it is possible to lift it and replace the filter when this indicates it.





Adjustable in power and noise





This type of device can be placed in the living room, but also in the different rooms. The bedroom is one of the areas where it can be used at night, as it will make the air less stuffy. The modes it has are the following:

Handbook : You can manually adjust the power and therefore the noise you want it to make.

: You can manually adjust the power and therefore the noise you want it to make. Automatic : it is in charge of constantly monitoring the environment and adapting the power to the environment.

: it is in charge of constantly monitoring the environment and adapting the power to the environment. Night mode: Lower the power level to make as little noise as possible.

As we have commented previously, they can be controlled through the Xiaomi Home app, but also manually through the buttons located at the top. It is also compatible with the different voice assistants Alexa and Google Assistant, so it is ideal if you want to domotize your home.

In this case we have used it in the living room and it has behaved correctly. The vast majority of occasions in automatic mode, since it is very easy to sleep with the little noise it emits. In fact, now that light seems to be a problem, you can take advantage of it to filter the air at night, as long as you can leave it outside the resting place.

The maximum power reaches it especially when you open the kitchen door and it detects all those odor particles, but In a matter of five minutes, the rhythm drops quite a bit, which is the approximate time it takes to gain control of the situation.

Xiaomi Home, the great key of the Air Purifier 3C





Xiaomi Home is the link between different Xiaomi applications and products. This allows you to program it and even make it Just by saying a command, the different gadgets in your home are activated.





The filter inside the purifier is changed between once and twice a year. For this you should not worry, since the app will show you in real time the number of hours remaining to be able to change it. This can be found quite simply. This one sells for approximately 30 euros.

A very good option, especially for allergy sufferers





Although this device is intended for the general public, those who Those users who are allergic to dust, mites or pollen, among other environmental allergies, will really value it.

In general it is a really interesting product for take care of our health in a simple way and breathe much cleaner air. What has really surprised us is that it is not heard and it hardly consumes electricity.

It is true that perhaps it is a product that ends up going unnoticed in your home and you do not remember that it is activated, but that is the key, breathe clean air without knowing it and without the device causing us any discomfort while it works.

Its price is very low for this type of device, although This or another option will depend on the square meters of your home, despite the fact that it is always possible to allocate it to certain rooms.