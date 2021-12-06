WhatsApp will change the design of voice notes very soon on both iOS and Android.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular free instant messaging applications in the world today. For this same reason, From the Facebook team they work from time to time to offer new functions that improve the experience of users in the app, such as reactions to messages that are almost ready.

Nevertheless, It seems that it is also among the plans of Facebook to change the experience with voice notes in WhatsApp, bringing them closer and closer to the format with which these audio clips are sent in other applications on the network such as Instagram or Messenger. And, in this case, it seems that users are already beginning to be able to test the new design for WhatsApp audios on the iPhone.

This is how voice notes will be displayed soon in WhatsApp for the iPhone

As we mentioned, recently the WABetaInfo medium has confirmed that WhatsApp is working on a new design for voice memos. Although not too long ago the design was modified when recording the audio, showing the sound waves, it seems that The idea would be that the person receiving the message could also see the graphic description of the audio before starting to listen to it..

Apparently, the new design of voice memos is only reaching users of the beta version of WhatsApp that communicate with other users of the same, and not all of them. In addition, it seems that it is reaching more to Android than to the iPhone, although everything indicates that it will arrive for both systems. In fact, there are also those who have shared screenshots on social networks of the novelty present in iOS.

I got it yesterday 🙂 pic.twitter.com/FmB5AYyXjF – Avi David (@bointhemix) December 5, 2021

At the moment, it seems that It will be time to wait for something else to see this new design for WhatsApp voice notes. However, everything seems to indicate that from Facebook they want to make the interface of all their applications more similar, since this novelty is quite reminiscent of the voice notes already available in apps like Instagram.

