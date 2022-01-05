Last January, the Fntastic team announced a title that has managed to capture the attention of a good number of players. The Day Before is the studio’s latest project, and as it could be seen in the first trailer of the title, it seems that we will be able to live an experience that mixes what we saw in titles like The Division or DayZ.

After several weeks without hearing about the title, the event held by Nvidia GeForce at CES 2022 has given us the possibility of seeing a new gameplay of The Day Before, where the title looks spectacular thanks to a 4K resolution and the use of Raytracing technology.

This is how the new gameplay of The Day Before looks at 4K and with Raytracing

The title, which will be an open world survival, will hit the market next summer, and the new gameplay of The Day Before has shown how it will look with the use of RayTracing, which will undoubtedly deliver a fantastic end result.

Set in the post-pandemic United States, The Day Before will show players battling zombies and other survivors. Along with the search for vehicles, weapons and food, a wide range of areas will be investigated, from tiny houses and open fields to once bustling cities with skyscrapers and shopping malls.

The Day Before will be available on June 21, 2022 on PC, and is currently in development for Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.