We cannot deny the obvious: when it comes to an essential styling for day to day, we always think of jeans as the main piece of any look, that is why, with the start of a new year, we also renew our wardrobe giving it room for essential garments in denim is a style master move that we will achieve with Levi’s lowered pieces of this season.

Trucker jackets, jeans, t-shirts and sweatshirts will serve to put together the perfect look with which the days of leisure and situations outside the required formality of the office will make us succeed, and that is, after having taken a look at the most elegant on sale, it’s time to add comfort to our wardrobe.

1 Levi’s® Made & Crafted® Type III Trucker Jacket
2 Checked overshirt with front pockets
3 Vintage jeans 501
4 Textured indigo shirt
5 Skinny jeans 511
6 Sweatshirt genderless with hood and pockets
7 Emerson boots in brown leather
8 Gray trucker jacket
9 Male Jared Newsletter

Levi’s® Made & Crafted® Type III Trucker Jacket

All Denim So Are The Key Pieces Of Your Wardrobe For This 2022 With Levi S Sale Clothes

We begin the list of essential parts with this jacket that shows a medium wash detail made with traditional techniques, adding stitched seams that give it a slight aged touch.

You find it reduced from 290 to 203 euros.

TRUCKER TYPE III LEVI'S® MADE & CRAFTED® JACKET

TRUCKER TYPE III LEVI'S® MADE & CRAFTED® JACKET

Checked overshirt with front pockets

All Denim So Are The Key Pieces Of Your Wardrobe For This 2022 With Levi S Sale Clothes

A basic piece for this season, and that will undoubtedly be so all year long, is what Levi’s offers us with a light and lined garment that, likewise, protects us from the cold and offers us comfort.

You find it reduced from 315 to 189 euros.

Levi's® Made & Crafted® Check Overshirt with Pockets

Levi's® Made & Crafted® Check Overshirt with Pockets

Vintage jeans 501

All Denim So Are The Key Pieces Of Your Wardrobe For This 2022 With Levi S Sale Clothes

Inspired by an important piece of fashion and culture history, these 501 jeans are a reinterpretation of the classic silhouette worn in 1947, which is more in trend than ever thanks to the return of retro.

You find it reduced from 290 to 174 euros.

JEAN LEVI'S® VINTAGE CLOTHING 501® 1947

JEAN LEVI'S® VINTAGE CLOTHING 501® 1947

Textured indigo shirt

All Denim So Are The Key Pieces Of Your Wardrobe For This 2022 With Levi S Sale Clothes

Inspired by the functionality of the garments worn by the most adventurous, this pocket shirt with notch lapel is cut from luxurious Japanese fabric that guarantees us absolute comfort. Its texture simulates corduroy, but is lighter so it can be worn perfectly with any look.

You find it reduced from 220 to 154 euros.

LEVI'S® MADE & CRAFTED® SHIRT

LEVI'S® MADE & CRAFTED® SHIRT

Skinny jeans 511

All Denim So Are The Key Pieces Of Your Wardrobe For This 2022 With Levi S Sale Clothes

A modern and stylish cut that will accompany you wherever you go: these 511 jeans in black They have an adjustable material to make it more comfortable and innovative than ever.

You find it reduced from 130 to 104 euros.

JEAN BELT 511 ™ LEVI'S® MADE & CRAFTED®

JEAN BELT 511 ™ LEVI'S® MADE & CRAFTED®

Sweatshirt genderless with hood and pockets

All Denim So Are The Key Pieces Of Your Wardrobe For This 2022 With Levi S Sale Clothes

Picking up a classic from the fifties, this sweatshirt with separate pockets is made with organic cotton super soft and breathable. If color block garments are your favorites, then you are sure to love this sweatshirt.

You find it reduced from 185 to 92.50 euros.

LEVI'S® VINTAGE CLOTHING 1950'S HOODIE

LEVI'S® VINTAGE CLOTHING 1950'S HOODIE

Emerson boots in brown leather

All Denim So Are The Key Pieces Of Your Wardrobe For This 2022 With Levi S Sale Clothes

A design that combines sophistication and adventure at the same time, is what we see in these leather boots with ribbons and faded toe that lead us to take firm steps, since its sole keeps our feet firmly on the ground.

You find them reduced from 130 to 78 euros.

Emerson boots in brown leather

Emerson boots in brown leather

Gray trucker jacket

All Denim So Are The Key Pieces Of Your Wardrobe For This 2022 With Levi S Sale Clothes

Because neutral colors are essential for an ideal wardrobe background for any season, this trucker jacket in design genderless in gray tone is what all your looks need.

You find it reduced from 130 to 65 euros.

ORIGINAL TRUCKER JACKET IN GRAY COLOR

ORIGINAL TRUCKER JACKET IN GRAY COLOR

Images | Unsplash | Levi’s

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

