Today Vicente Fernández died, one of the most internationally recognized Mexican singers and, of course, a benchmark in the popular culture of our country.

This morning, through their social networks, relatives of “Chente” released the news after several hours in which the singer was reported as “very serious.”

“Rest in peace, Mr. Vicente Fernández. We regret to inform you of his death on Sunday, December 12 at 6:15 am It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a great musical career and give everything for his audience. Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing ”.

Without a doubt, it is a great loss for music and culture in Mexico, but Vicente Fernández – his career – did not stop here, but went even further, crossed borders and that is why international personalities and from all areas today they regret the news.

The last hours had been critical for the singer, because, according to official information, his health was already very serious, and it was practically a matter of hours for something of this magnitude to happen.

Thus, after several hours of uncertainty, Vicente Fernández, “El Charro de Huentitán”, has died at the age of 81 after being transferred to intensive care on November 30 due to an inflammation in his respiratory tract.

However, it was six months that “Chente”, as he was also known, was hospitalized since last August 6 after a fall he suffered at his ranch “Los Tres Potrillos”, a fact that ended up worsening his health.

