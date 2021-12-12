Today Vicente Fernández died, one of the most internationally recognized Mexican singers and, of course, a benchmark in the popular culture of our country.

This morning, through their social networks, relatives of “Chente” released the news after several hours in which the singer was reported as “very serious.”

“Rest in peace, Mr. Vicente Fernández. We regret to inform you of his death on Sunday, December 12 at 6:15 am It was an honor and a great pride to share with everyone a great musical career and give everything for his audience. Thank you for continuing to applaud, thank you for continuing to sing ”.

Without a doubt, it is a great loss for music and culture in Mexico, but Vicente Fernández – his career – did not stop here, but went even further, crossed borders and that is why international personalities and from all areas today they regret the news.

LA’s going to wake up to shocking news. In less than a week, Mexico lost two icons – Carmen Salinas and now Vicente Fernández. I’m 38, born in Mexico and raised in LA We grew up watching Salinas in telenovelas on @ Univision34LA and listening to #Chente at EVERY party. #RIP pic.twitter.com/RBmEXQoXnY – Miguel A. Melendez (@MelendezReports) December 12, 2021

Rest In Peace, Vicente Fernandez.

You were the soundtrack of my life. My Mexican parents introduced me to your music. Your songs provided comfort & a sense of home from the first time I left home for basic training throughout all my moves.

You were an idol. You remain the King! ?? pic.twitter.com/o3SGaD8POt – Jose de Jesus Ortiz (@OrtizKicks) December 12, 2021

The last hours had been critical for the singer, because, according to official information, his health was already very serious, and it was practically a matter of hours for something of this magnitude to happen.

Thus, after several hours of uncertainty, Vicente Fernández, “El Charro de Huentitán”, has died at the age of 81 after being transferred to intensive care on November 30 due to an inflammation in his respiratory tract.

However, it was six months that “Chente”, as he was also known, was hospitalized since last August 6 after a fall he suffered at his ranch “Los Tres Potrillos”, a fact that ended up worsening his health.

Note in development …