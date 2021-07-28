How is the contraceptive vaccine for men given?

Vasalgel injection is given directly to the groin (in the area near the testicles) to allow the polymer to reach the vas deferens, that is, the muscular tubes that carry the sperm load to the prostate and be expelled to the outside. This substance creates a type of “barrier” that does not allow the passage of male gametes so the result is impossible.

Sperm are mobile between 1 and 2 days at a temperature of 15ºC at higher temperatures, this is reduced to hours.

The drug limits your reproductive capacity, not hormonal or sensitivity in your genital area. The contraceptive injection generates an effect that creates a barrier that has a life of between 10 and 13 years, although it can be reversed when the man wishes to have his reproductive capacity available again. Only a gel solution is applied that dissolves the Vasalgel and the ejaculations with sperm will return to normal.

How much does the birth control shot cost for men?

This drug is still in the testing phase and there has been speculation about the price, as well as its arrival in Mexico, since our country, although it does not have a serious birth problem, is the 10th most populated in the world, which is why these methods are relevant to society.

This injection would have an expected maximum cost of 150 dollars, about 3,000 Mexican pesos, up to a minimum of 800 pesos. Until this is seen in circulation, the doubt will remain present.