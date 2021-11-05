After the premiere of the second season of Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) on Funimation, Crunchyroll and Netflix, which recaps the events that occurred in the 2021 film, the fans of the series have been overwhelmed with imagination and make illustrations like the one we will see next.

A user of Reddit uploaded to the platform a comic-style illustration that portrays Tanjiro Kamado, the protagonist of our story, taking his passion for the saga beyond his usual style: manga style. The young man who sells coal and who has lost his family to less than the monkey king appears in motion and with defined lines. The vividness of the colors represent Tanjiro’s young adventurous spirit, in addition to respecting the amalgam of original colors. In order to cut off their heads, the demon hunter obtains a sword, which is also reflected in the image engulfed in flames of fire.

One of the big differences between comic and manga style is that the latter only consists of white, black and gray; while comics can cover any color. Furthermore, the composition of the vignettes in the sleeves is more irregular, superimposing one another, of different sizes, in short it is more striking. By cons, the comic tends, as a general rule, to be more regular And simple.

On the other hand, as we see in the illustration, there are kinetic lines, an element that expresses movement. And it is true that this exists in both forms of artistic expression, but in the manga it could even be substituted for the background to give it more drama or make the scene more overwhelming. In addition, it is well known that one of the big differences is that the comic is read from right to left, but in the Japanese manga its reading begins from right to left.

This character has been a ‘victim’ of numerous artistic styles, one of them is the video game Guardians of the Night -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Chronicles of Hinokami, where the story is told from the beginning. Here the line of the anime is followed, the movements, colors and expressions are traced from the animation series. Although in this case we see a new element: the 3D, which gives volume to the elements and characters. In addition to the shadows that accompany this design to create a space beyond 2D.

As we have seen, there are numerous fans who try to give it different styles, in addition to going further as with a tattoo or a realistic version of the characters. We will always be impressed by the artistic ability of users and fans of such famous sagas as this one.