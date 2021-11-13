The great moment arrived: Paris Hilton has gotten married. There have been many times that the rich heiress has announced that she was getting married but, finally, it has been to Carter Reum to whom he has given the “yes, I wantor in the his grandfather Barron Hilton’s mansion in Bel-Air.

The fact is that, after those first information that we could read in which it was said that Paris was going to celebrate for three days and with 10 different dresses, we have already been able to know the first one you wore yesterday and probably the most spectacular of all (although we know that she can always be surpassed).





It is an absolutely spectacular Oscar de la Renta design embroidered by hand by eight dressmakers and in which up to 1,400 hours of work have been invested.





A princess cut dress, with a swan neck, that reminds us a bit of the one Chiara Ferragni wore on her big day, but we could even say that this one is even more spectacular, with the flower embroidery all over the body and the veil.





And with this lookazo, Paris Hilton got married and also narrated it through her website, where she shared words like

I reached the end of the altar and Carter took my hands in his. Suddenly, I wasn’t that nervous. Carter has that effect on me … makes everything seem like a fairy tale. After we exchanged our vows and we said “yes, I do” and it was definitely a dream. I finally became the wife of the most charming prince!





What is clear is that the socialite has fulfilled a dream and has done it in a big way. Now, we hope to continue seeing looks from that big day and the following ones, to see if it finally complies with what was said.

Photos | @parishilton