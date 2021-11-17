On social media, actress Leslie Grace shares the process she follows to be in great physical shape, prior to starting the filming of the movie Batgirl

The Extended Universe of DC Comics prepares its expansion to digital platforms, where Batgirl will land, starring actress Leslie Grace, who intensifies her preparation to embody the heroine of Gotham.

Through her Instagram account, Leslie Grace shared a video with the exercise routine she followed to start filming Batgirl, a film that will exclusively reach digital platforms.

Physical work in combat and resistance is what Grace does to embody Barbara Gordon / Batgirl, following in the footsteps of Yvonne Craig in the 1966 Batman series and Alicia Silverstone for Batman and Robin, in 1997.

What will Leslie Grace’s costume look like in Batgirl?

One of the most recurrent doubts is what the Batgirl costume will look like, something that the former protagonist of the film In the Heights also does not know, but Leslie Grace trusts that the Batgirl costume will adhere to what has been presented to us in the comics.

“They haven’t told me anything, I honestly can’t leak anything, even if I knew… But I have no idea! I think probably until (the movie) is over, I won’t know much, but I’m dying to know what that outfit looks like. I know I’m going to fit, like, 35 different accessories for this costume”.

Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the filmmakers who delivered the film Bad Boys for Life, will be in charge of directing Batgirl, a feature film that will be scripted by Christina Hodson, writer of Birds of Prey and The Flash.

The cast of Batgirl is made up of Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon / Batgirl, JK Simmons as James Gordon, and Brendan Fraser as Garfield Lynns / Firefly.

Like Blue Beetle and Black Canary, Batgirl will be an exclusive digital platform premiere by DC Comics and Warner Bros. Pictures.

Source: Instagram

