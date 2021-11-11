The day has finally arrived, November 11, and the exact time (6pm) to be able to listen to Rosalía’s new song. Se llama Fame and it’s the first single from Motomami with The Weeknd. This means that there is less and less left for the launch of his new work, although we will have to wait until 2022 to know him fully.

After collaborating in 2020 in Blinding Lights, Rosalía and the Canadian singer come together again in this new song that they are ready to destroy.

A few days ago, the singer published a small video in which she anticipated that she will be called Motomami, referring to the society that he inaugurated a couple of years ago and whose purpose is to represent talents from the musical, literary or seventh art world.

Today we can already listen to this new song, a bachata in Spanish in which The Weeknd speaks in Spanish. A song that moves away from flamenco, more urban, with an electronic point and very danceable.

In the video clip we see Rosalía descending some stairs, dressed in a sensual dress with silver fringes, as if in a cabaret it will be.

Photos | @ rosalia.vt