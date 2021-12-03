It must be recognized that there are patterns that are not always easy to combine. In fact, one of them is the paisley that, beyond a dress with which we do not have to complicate our existence much, in other types of garments it can be a bit complicated.





Well, today Kate Middleton has given us an example of how to wear a shirt with this print with an ideal result that gives us ideas to transfer to our day.

The fact is that the Duchess of Cambridge has visited the Victoria & Albert Museum, to attend the exhibition “Fabergé in London: romance of the revolution” in which we have seen her premiering a printed tie neck blouse paisley by Ralph Lauren ($ 135) which, without a doubt, is a novelty in his wardrobe since he does not usually wear clothes of this type.

However, it is also true that he has combined it perfectly since he has done it with wide pants of JIGSAW and some blue rooms of Emmy london that we have seen on several occasions.





Without a doubt, it leaves us a great option to combine and we kind of want to add something like this to our wardrobe, especially if we look at some of the other garments in the new Ralph Lauren collection …













Photos | Gtres and Ralph Lauren