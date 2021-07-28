It is a reality, Forza Horizon 5 is more than official and will hit stores on November 9, 2021, being available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox Cloud Gaming and PC, in addition to being the same day of its Launch on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The new racing and open world title developed by Playground Games will take us to Mexico, a new place for the series that is shaping up to be one of the most diverse places so far, since will have up to 11 different biomes.

While Playground Games is sharing new details for Forza Horizon 5 through episodes called Forza Horizon 5: Let’s Go! via YouTube, but this time, it’s been TmarTn who has been in charge of sharing via Twitter a interesting Forza Horizon 5 racing gameplay, which apparently are very similar to those of Forza Horizon 4, as you can see below.

In this new gameplay showing us the Forza Horizon 5 races we have been able to buy the Audio ray tracing, which allows for precise reverb and echoes at each location. In addition, the occlusion of the Ray Tracing will allow us to easily identify where the engine sounds of other cars driven by other players are coming from, among other characteristics.

Forza Horizon 5 will be a much bigger and more incredible game than Forza Horizon 4, where Mexico will be part of its success. We remind you that on November 9, 2021, we will be able to hit the roads of Forza Horizon 5 with a wide variety of vehicles at our disposal.