Marvel studios He runs without resting to carry out Phase 4 of his projects, so each of the titles that will be part of this moment have already begun at some point in their development. An example of this is Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, which has officially ended an important part of its recording process. The news was confirmed in the last hours.

In this way, the information was shared by the director of the tape, Peyton reed. In his social networks, the creative showed a conceptual art along with the data of how advanced the production is.

“Principal photography for ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA is now complete! I can’t wait to show you everything we’ve been up to… ”, Mentioned the filmmaker in his official account of Twitter.

Principal photography on ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA is now complete! Can’t wait to show you all what we’ve been up to… (Art by Mark James Hiblin) pic.twitter.com/wgPcewSakx November 23, 2021

Information already had

In this way, the countdown begins so that more details about the feature film begin to leak and become official. One of the most anticipated points is more information about Kang, The Conqueror. The villain will be played by Jonathan Majors. In addition, many hope to know what character he will play Bill murray, as the legendary actor confirmed his participation without revealing anything else.

It should be noted that the advance mentioned above is a surprise, because with this, the technical process is going at a very accelerated speed. However, despite this, it is recalled that there was a delay in the launch date, which moved from February to July 2023.

Directed by Peyton reed, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be starring Paul rudd What Scott Lang / Ant-Man, Evangeline lillyWhat Hope Van Dyne / The Wasp, Michael Douglas WhatHank pym, Michelle pfeiffer What Janet van dyne, Kathryn newton What Cassie Lang and Jonathan Majors What Kang, The Conqueror. The title will hit the billboard on July 28, 2023.