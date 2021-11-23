A report by a reporter for the Reuters news agency has disclosed all the personal data that is collected by Amazon through its voice assistant, Alexa.

As reported by a journalist, Amazon collects personal information such as tastes, information consulted, readings, habits and even political inclination.

The reporter reported that the company recorded around 90 thousand Alexa recordings in a period between December 2017 and June 2021.

These data, which are collected through Alexa, in addition to being recorded, are recorded and made available to the platform’s clients.

Now, this is not all that, according to Reuters, Alexa is capable of registering, as it was also revealed that it saves data such as weight, height, the state of health of a person, as well as their whereabouts on a certain day and until their ethnic origin. You can even know when that person had a meeting.

As reported, these recordings contained information as varied as the names of their children and even the title of their favorite songs.

All this, as revealed in the journalist’s investigation, has come as a surprise to him, because, according to Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, a group of scientists and engineers had been hired to work on a technology that would prevent the Recordings will be activated by mistake, in addition to alerting users when their recordings are stored.

According to Bezos, Alexa products are designed to record as little as possible; However, the journalist has realized that, in reality, the recordings are very extensive and reveal a large amount of personal information that could endanger the integrity of his family, friends and his own, by not knowing exactly what who is providing all this data,

Over the years, it has become known that various digital platforms have the ability to store all kinds of personal information about users, and it is not known who stores it and for what.

The only way that exists for users to delete their data from the platform is only by closing their account, although the company would save their purchase history for legal reasons.

In addition, users can limit the number of recordings that Alexa collects and that are automatically and periodically deleted.

Like everything that happens on the internet, in reality, we do not know what information we are giving without even realizing it. In that sense, the web is a dangerous place for people’s privacy, because, in itself, there is no such privacy.

In some way, the vigilance towards our consumption or consultation habits are monitored and, exactly, it is not known who and for what this information is collected.

