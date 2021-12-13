His name is Alex Griswold, he is a tiktoker and, according to his experience, his followers saved him from contracting cancer after seeing one of his videos.

We live in an era dominated by social networks, dominated by sites like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, especially the latter two, which are the ones that have monopolized the majority of the youth audience.

Every day, at all hours, content of all kinds and for different types of audiences are uploaded, but there is something in common between all of them: their relationship with the audiences.

For many, influencers can be “unreachable beings”, very distant personalities and, above all, closed, this in the sense of interaction with their followers.

However, there are those who have an important relationship with their audience, so much so that, on occasions, extremely transcendent and relevant stories can occur.

This is the case of Alex Griswold, an influencer who, during an interview with Jam Press, revealed that thanks to TikTok he was saved from cancer. Actually, it was thanks to his followers.

As reported by Griswold, it all started in 2019, when the influencer uploaded a video in which he appears shirtless.

After sharing the video on his social network, one of his followers alerted him to a mole on his back and even recommended that he go to the doctor.

In fact, the tiktoker revealed that he received more than one separate message from some of his followers, which is why he decided to take his precautions and, as recommended, he went to get checked.

“Whoever told you, probably saved your life,” were the words that, according to the tiktoker, the specialist mentioned. So, thanks to two kind strangers, I have avoided skin cancer and this is the perfect reminder that the world is a wonderful place, this is how TikTok saved my life. My doctor says that since I already showed signs of atypical moles in the past, I will always have to be watching my skin, “he said.

Undoubtedly, although it is an almost miraculous event, what is evident is the importance of having a good relationship with the audiences.

Influencers need to recognize that, without their followers, their fame and influence would not be the same, quite the opposite, but, more than that, it is about carrying out an interaction that allows for trust and feedback.

It is not that something like this happens every day, but you must always consider that Internet users can see things or situations that go far beyond the content.

Alex Griswold himself, known on tiktok simply as @alexgriswold, He told through a video the case of how, through two of his followers, he was saved from cancer.

The video has more than a million likes and is one of the most reproduced in its list of contents, which has also been well received.

Griswold has more than three million followers and almost 100 million likes among all his videos.

