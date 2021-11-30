GoDaddy presents Studio, the new platform to help entrepreneurs create high-impact digital content, for websites, social networks and marketing, we will tell you how it works.

Godaddy studio allows you to easily create and design custom content with creative tools designed for small businesses and entrepreneurs looking to make a bigger impact and increase visibility on your social media channels.

The best thing is that the tools GoDaddy Studio are built to be easily used by non-designers, but it offers professional results, even for the most beginners.

“We know that many entrepreneurs feel that they do not have enough knowledge or experience in design, or they need to save time to attend to other areas of their business, so they look for the ideal partner to help them create quality visual content according to their needs, “said Héctor Pérez, CEO of GoDaddy Mexico.

What can you do in GoDaddy Studio?

The new GoDaddy Studio app lets you quickly and easily create a variety of visualssuch as logos, advertisements, custom content, and even remove image backgrounds to create stunning product photos.

These and more materials, can be used on various platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter and email campaigns, for example. In addition, you have the ability to schedule posts, respond to comments, and analyze the platform’s metrics.

This is essential for companies Because social media has become a key channel for online sales, marketing and presence. This is why professionally designed posts with engaging content are essential for the growth of any business.

According to research by Hubspot, When a post on Facebook has images, it generates two to three times more interest.

In this sense, GoDaddy Studio is a solution that can help entrepreneurs land creative vision they want for their businesses and to connect more effectively with customers.

New features include the ability to superimpose videos on images to produce attention-grabbing posts. This solution includes thousands of customizable templates and easy-to-use tools, providing a wide variety of options to develop visual resources.