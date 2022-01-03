This is Gaming Hub, Samsung’s platform to play streaming games, with GeForce Now and Stadia included

One of the most interesting aspects that the future of the industry shows is that of play through streaming. Microsoft has bet very directly with it thanks to Xbox Game Pass, while Sony has the PlayStation Now service and we can even play certain titles in the cloud with Nintendo Switch.

During CES 2022, Samsung has introduced Gaming Hub, a platform that will be integrated into practically all the company’s Smart TV models starting this year. Through Tizen, Samsung’s own operating system, the company wants to go one step further by integrating streaming gaming into its products.

This platform will allow you to find titles to play in this format and will have the collaboration of prominent representatives in the streaming like Nvidia, Google Stadia and Utomik, with the arrival of more in the future. Won-Jin Lee, president of Samsung, explained that in this way “we have closed the gap between our leadership in smart TVs Smart TV and advanced game software”

And it is that Gaming Hub will be focused on making the experience within the leisure of video games total. Beyond using GeForce Now or Stadia, we can access the YouTube channels of the most followed streamers in a simple way. There will also be the possibility to search and buy games within this ecosystem. The arrival in Spain of this service is expected during the third quarter of 2022.

We do not forget the NFTs

On the other hand, one of the hottest topics such as NFTs have also been participants in Samsung’s intervention at CES 2022. The brand has announced that the MicroLED, Neo QLED and The Frame models will have a browser that will include an “NFTs aggregation platform”.

What does this translate to? In being able to make NFT purchases and be able to view the content on the television itself. Beyond the fact that we can see different data about the art acquired, the bet will be directed to the user being able to use Smart Calibration, a technology that adjusts site parameters automatically, just as the creator has thought of it. In this way, one more layer of blockchain is added to the associated NFT.