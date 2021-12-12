Google launches its first report on the results of its new Chrome technology that is capable of saving more resources than ever.

For many years, the Chrome browser has been characterized by consuming enough resources on our computer, something that may not have been noticed so much in high-end equipment, but if you have had a fairly basic laptop, it is likely that you will not use the Google browser was always your first choice.

After the launch of Edge based on Chromium, Google has put the batteries to include a series of new technologies in its Chrome browser that have allowed you to consume much less resources than before.

After a year using this new technology that has saved memory to millions of computers around the world, Google has explained in a new report how this new memory-saving technology works in your browser, offering some results.

They have explained that to achieve these good results, they have relied on hidden windows, where the browser intelligently has been allocating the different resources in a much more versatile way making those windows that we have open, but that we have not opened for a long time, practically consume memory.

Generally speaking, Google has pointed out that thanks to its new memory-saving technology in Chrome, there is 8.5% to 25.8% in terms of faster browser startups. They also note that there is a 3.1% reduction in GPU memory usage and a 20.4% reduction in rendering.

This new technology has been available in Chrome for Windows since the end of last year, and now that one year has passed they have wanted to show these advances.