This incredible Xiaomi projector now has a discount of almost 300 euros

Xiaomi ’s best compact projector, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro, can be yours for much less than you imagine. Capable of projecting, this sees its price plummet by almost 300 euros.

Where? in PCComponentes. Although, the usual price of this incredible projector is 999.99 euros, now you can buy it for only 719.99 euros, so cturn your living room into a whole movie theater. You will only need the popcorn.

Xiaomi Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro, everything that this interesting projector offers

In detail, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro is a projector equipped with ToF technology, in order to adapt your image, automatically and in the best way, according to the distance at which you are. It has 1,300 ANSI lumens, FHD resolution (supports 4K and 8K decoding) supports decoding HDR10 + and also reaches 100% Rec709.

But there is not everything, this interesting projector has other technologies such as keystone correction automatic, flicker-free zoom and screen switching functions. In addition, inside it adds a Amlogic T972 low consumption, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

Everything seen is completed with two 1.75-inch speakers, these being 10W each. In addition, the Xiaomi Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro has a Bluetooth connection, 1x HDMI, 1x HDMI ARC, 2x USB 2.0, S / PDIF, network connector and Android TV as the operating system.