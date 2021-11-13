One of the most profitable franchises in Latin America is El Chavo del 8, a series that portrays the misadventures of “El Chavo”, a lower-class boy who lives in a “Neighborhood”, a building where several families live together for rent more low. However, one of the countries that has embraced this saga the most has been Brazil, as evidenced by this fan art that joins this universe with that of Dragon Ball Z.

Without a doubt, El chavo del 8 is a program very different from Dragon Ball Z, the anime series that adapts the work of Akira Toriyama. In fact, while one is aimed at the whole family and the general public, the other is made for a more adult audience (either for its graphic violence or sensitive themes). However, this was not an impediment for fans from Mexico, Brazil and Latin America to get to know both franchises without any problem as it also happened in Spain or Korea.

This is the case of Samuk arts, Brazilian artist who has combined his two passions to carry out this unexpected crossover. His first illustration combines El Chavo del 8, the protagonist of his homonymous series, with Android No. 17 from Dragon Ball Z, one of the most memorable villains of the Cell arc.

His next illustration completes the android duo and mixes La Chilindrina, one of the protagonists of El Chavo del 8 with Android No. 18.

But,who could take the place of Cell, the main villain of that Dragon Ball Z arc? Samuk Arts decided that Kiko, El Chavo’s antagonist and friend, was the right choice.

Although, to tell the truth, we never expected to see this android with such big cheeks, or as El Chavo would say: “Skinny sow cachetes”

Completing the cycle of androids, Professor Jirafales, the teacher of our group of leading infants, is the one who takes the place of the most peaceful android of all. The character of this character from Dragon Ball Z contrasts completely with his counterpart from El Chavo del 8.

Android No. 19 could not be absent as Ñoño, his similarities may be merely physical. But, the result achieved by this artist is truly hilarious.

Finally, one of the most beloved characters in El Chavo del 8 is, without a doubt, Don Ramón, Chilindrina’s father and a figure with whom the Latin American public has been reflected. Either because of his characteristic sense of humor, his poverty or his singular sarcasm. He takes the place of Dr. Gero from Dragon Ball Z, with whom he has a great and unmatched kinship..

These aren’t the only Dragon Ball-themed illustrations this artist has done. He also has other illustrations in which he combines other villains and heroes of this saga with renowned actors and actresses:

Dragon ball super

Dragon ball is the work of Akira Toriyama, in its current arc, we see how our protagonist and Vegeta They are on their way to becoming the next deities of the destruction of their universe and their past.

Meanwhile, in the last chapters of Dragon Ball Super they have been directed to know the true past of Goku, our powerful warrior. Especially from Bardock, the father of our protagonist.

For its part, in the current arc of Dragon Ball Super, we are getting to know the life of the family of Goku and Granola, his current antagonist. Although, it seems that very soon they will have to join forces against a greater evil.

If you are interested in being aware of the most recent chapters of the Dragon Ball Super manga and the path of Goku as one of the most powerful warriors in his universe, we recommend you to be aware of Manga Plus by Shueisha.

Surely, like Cell or Freeza who have returned in the recent chapters of this incredible saga, We may see Super Buu back. Although, we do not know if as a powerful and fearsome villain or as a great ally. For the sake of Goku and company, let’s hope he doesn’t go back to the side of evil.