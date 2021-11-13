One more year the Top 40 Music Awards has rolled out its red carpet to honor music. The awards, which this year are held at the Velòdrom Illes Balears in Palma de Mallorca, have had two exceptional guests: Ed Sheeran and Rosalía.

But what we like the most are the guest outfits, as always some are more successful than others. National and international artists, in addition to instagrammers and celebrities They have worn their party designs to enjoy a night of unique music. This has been the red carpet 2021 of the Top 40 Music Awards.

Aitana by Andreadamo





Rosalía (from Dolce & Gabbana) and Rauw Alejandro





Ana Mena by Natalia Fedner





Lara Alvarez





Indigo lola





Ana Fernandez





Alba Diaz de Victoria





Sweet california





Paula Cendejas





Natalia Lacunza





Marta Soto





María Pombo and Oscar Castellanos





Vanesa Martin





Beltran Lozano and Daniela Figo





Carolina Cerezuela and Jordi Moyá





Photos | Gtres