In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

PC gaming lives a new golden age thanks to the vast catalog of games and services that are available. If you are looking for a computer that allows you to join it, now is the time.

Laptops are having a good time, especially because there are increasingly powerful models at a better price, but also because their usefulness increases with teleworking and with the arrival of services such as Game Pass.

This can make you looking for a good gaming laptop to buy, one that guarantees you to play everything you want and how you want. If so, you’re in luck because Amazon has the MSI Katana GF66 with RTX 3050 and an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 on sale for 979 euros.



Gaming laptop with 15.6 “FHD 144Hz display, 11th Generation Intel Core i7 11800H processor, 16GB DDR4 – 3200 RAM and 4GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. Comes without operating system.

Although it is a high price, it is much lower than what I had before since Amazon applies no less than 270 euros discount on its previous price, which is said soon.

It has everything you need to play at the highest level, for power and for other details such as its screen, which measures 15.6 inches and has a refresh rate of 144 Hz, perfect to enjoy a much more fluid experience.

In addition, there is an especially important detail, and that is that it is quite light for a gaming model, since it weighs just 2.1 kg. Normally these types of computers tend to be much heavier and thicker.

In this guide we show you the types of SSD, formats and compatibility that you should take into account to expand the capacity of your devices. Read: Balanced and Performance modes: what they are and how to activate them on your Xiaomi - Xiaomi News

These are its main technical specifications:

Screen Size: 15.6 “

Weight: 2.1 kg

Processor: Intel Core i5-11800H

Graphics card: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 4GB

RAM memory: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating system: no OS

As you can see above, it has a small problem: it comes without a factory pre-installed operating system, and that means that you will have to be the one to install Windows 10 from scratch, although you can also directly opt for Windows 11 and enjoy the novelties introduced by Microsoft.

Shipping is free. It is always like this in orders that exceed 29 euros in Amazon whether you have a Prime account or not, although since you are going to play it is advisable to have it to benefit from the gifts it gives Prime Gaming.