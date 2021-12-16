The price to pay for having fantastic next-generation consoles and graphics cards with dozens of teraflops is that nobody goes to recreational rooms. The arcades have mostly passed away, leaving in the memory of many afternoons of fun, picnics with friends and all kinds of video games that rewarded the skill and reflexes. Luckily, there are still ingenious people who want to prevent these fantastic places from being forgotten by all means.
Activate, a game room to freak out in colors
The residents of Toronto, Canada, can now spend their free time in Activate, a Game Center which claims to be the arcade room of the 21st century. It opened a few months ago, but it already has a second location in Winnipeg and another in the United States.
Activate is a gaming center that promises to lift even the laziest off the couch. And it is that this new business invites us to hang out with our friends in a universe of lights full of challenges and minigames to test our skill, precision and reflexes. It could not come at a better time, since, after months locked up at home, a little physical activity to clear body and mind. Even more so, if it is a recreational and competitive activity, as is the case.
Lights, sounds, guns and lots of action
Activate facilities have a total of 11 rooms full of colored panels with LED lights on floors, walls and ceilings. They are very reminiscent of the Nanoleaf panels that have become fashionable in recent years. In small groups, our mission will be to successfully pass a series of MinigamesLike dodging lasers, repeating color sequences, shooting certain lights on the walls, or even running away from a menacing pattern of colors that is chasing you across the ground.
Each room has at least one dozen games that can be played in a way cooperative, in groups of two or completely face to face. The difficulty of the games can be increased or decreased by 10 levels so that our experience is as optimal as possible.
There is also no single route, but we can play whatever we want, repeat games and even choose the rules that we like the most to have a great time. The rooms also have a Registration where our scores, so that we can compare our performance in different sessions in order to bite even more with our colleagues, family or work colleagues.
Price and duration
Regarding the price, in Toronto, the entrance costs $ 25 per person, and they give us access to 75 minutes of game. It may seem somewhat expensive, but it is a price very similar to other fun rooms for all audiences such as the “trampoline parks”. Finally, you must go in groups of 3 to 10 people. The rooms have a limited capacity, so it will be necessary to make an appointment in advance if we want to enjoy these magnificent facilities. We would be delighted if such a business would land here on the other side of the pond. This is what many European users are asking for on Instagram, which are turning Activate into a new viral phenomenon.