Activate, a game room to freak out in colors

The residents of Toronto, Canada, can now spend their free time in Activate, a Game Center which claims to be the arcade room of the 21st century. It opened a few months ago, but it already has a second location in Winnipeg and another in the United States.

Activate is a gaming center that promises to lift even the laziest off the couch. And it is that this new business invites us to hang out with our friends in a universe of lights full of challenges and minigames to test our skill, precision and reflexes. It could not come at a better time, since, after months locked up at home, a little physical activity to clear body and mind. Even more so, if it is a recreational and competitive activity, as is the case.

Lights, sounds, guns and lots of action

Activate facilities have a total of 11 rooms full of colored panels with LED lights on floors, walls and ceilings. They are very reminiscent of the Nanoleaf panels that have become fashionable in recent years. In small groups, our mission will be to successfully pass a series of MinigamesLike dodging lasers, repeating color sequences, shooting certain lights on the walls, or even running away from a menacing pattern of colors that is chasing you across the ground.