Although many take them as secondary elements, we will always defend the importance of accessories in our looks. Many times they are the right detail that makes the difference between the normal and the extraordinary. And there are accessories that are also very practical, as with the clocks.

Because more and more people are joining the fashion of smart watches, one of the most direct ways to stay connected: we just have to look at our wrist and we will already be aware of notifications or calls, for example. So a smartwatch It’s a pretty smart purchase this Black Friday.

As there are many who take advantage of these discounts to advance their Christmas purchases, we have found the perfect gift for our partner, friend, father or brother: a smartwatch Fossil reduced to half price, by 229 euros 120 euros.





It’s about the model Gen 5 + 5E, a watch that we can use with the application Google Wear OS (available for both Android 6.0+ (except Go Edition) and iOS 12.0+). It is charged using a USB cable (it takes about 50 minutes to reach 80% charge) and the battery lasts more than 24 hours depending on the use.

Includes screen mode Always-On, with which it always shows any application that we select: to pay, social networks, music and much more. It will also be a great ally for fitness enthusiastsas it records activity, steps, sleep, pulse, cardio level, etc.

Is he man model, so it is something bigger than the women’s ones, but we could also wear it ourselves if we like to wear large watches. The modern design and brown leather strap make it an easy accessory to combine in your day-to-day.

Fossil brown strap smartwatch

We also have the same model in other colors and finishes, although the price varies. Our other favorite options are as follows:





On the one hand we have this model, with a single link strap in black. Costs 229 euros 160.30 euros.





And on the other, that model of links in silver with gold details. Perfect for those who prefer the brightest colors. Costs 229 euros 159 euros.

Silver Fossil Smartwatch





More offers?

If you join Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial.

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Xataka Selección in our Telegram channel or in our profiles Twitter , Facebook and Flipboard magazine. You can also take a look at those hunting bargains from Vitónica, Directo al Paladar and Jared as well as with our colleagues from Compradicción. You can see all the bargains they publish on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram.

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Jared Shopping in our channel of Telegram or in our profiles Instagram, Facebook and the magazine Flipboard.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Cover photo | @fossil

Photos | Amazon